Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NARI traded down $12.07 on Thursday, reaching $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $100.77.
NARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 289.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 55.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
