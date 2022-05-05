Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NARI traded down $12.07 on Thursday, reaching $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $5,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $651,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,452,248. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 289.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 55.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.