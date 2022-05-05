Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Update

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ INDP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,694. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 69,976 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

