Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

IRT traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 220,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

