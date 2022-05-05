Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.99

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 7630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $994.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

