Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

OTCMKTS IPOAF opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Industrias Peñoles has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.