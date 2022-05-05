Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 218148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

