Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives $705.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $705.00.

IFJPY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Informa from GBX 673 ($8.41) to GBX 730 ($9.12) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Informa from GBX 600 ($7.50) to GBX 680 ($8.49) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of IFJPY stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

