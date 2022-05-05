Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,162,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 105,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,105,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 80,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,270,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

