Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.42. 452,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,076. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

