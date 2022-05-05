Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.60.

INGR stock opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

