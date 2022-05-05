Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59.

Innospec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Innospec has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Innospec to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.19. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $33,679.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 49,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Innospec by 92.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.