Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.67. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $11.25.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,808.83% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 48.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 516.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 925,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 775,018 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

