Insider Buying: 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SRCE traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. 173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,099. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRCE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in 1st Source by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in 1st Source by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 370,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

