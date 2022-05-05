Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,600 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at $16,127,274.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $22,033.50.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 48,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINE. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

