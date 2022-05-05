Insider Buying: The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £3,200 ($3,997.50).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Quarto Group alerts:

On Friday, April 22nd, Chuk Kin Lau acquired 10,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($21,986.26).

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chuk Kin Lau bought 5,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,618.36).

On Thursday, April 14th, Chuk Kin Lau bought 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($50,593.38).

On Monday, April 11th, Chuk Kin Lau bought 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £38,250 ($47,782.64).

Shares of QRT traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 172.25 ($2.15). 16,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,607. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 72.41 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26. The company has a market cap of £70.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.59.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.