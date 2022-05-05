Insider Buying: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Buys $15,741.80 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) Director Natalye Paquin bought 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.39 per share, with a total value of $15,741.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,401.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $769.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 270.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Univest Financial by 60.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

