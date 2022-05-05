Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $21,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,332,593.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $21,430.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 300 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 770 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $13,128.50.
  • On Wednesday, February 9th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

ARQT stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $21.02. 222,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

