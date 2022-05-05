Insider Selling: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO Sells 1,760 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.56. City Holding has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%. Equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of City by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth $445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 15.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of City by 5.9% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

