Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $13,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,208.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PEG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.82. 183,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

