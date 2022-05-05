Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $13,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,208.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PEG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.82. 183,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $75.61.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
