Insider Selling: S&U plc (LON:SUS) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($31.31), for a total value of £30,072 ($37,566.52).

Shares of LON SUS traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,370 ($29.61). The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988. S&U plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,150 ($26.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,950 ($36.85). The stock has a market cap of £287.84 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,427.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,630.45. The company has a quick ratio of 36.94, a current ratio of 36.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35.

Get S&U alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 57 ($0.71) dividend. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($33.23) price target on shares of S&U in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

S&U Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.