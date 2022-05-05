Insight Protocol (INX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $204,319.00

Insight Protocol (INX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $98,430.73 and approximately $204,319.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00029929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00099477 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

