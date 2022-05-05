Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.41 Per Share

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of IHC stock opened at GBX 105.48 ($1.32) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 92.10 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 152.85 ($1.91). The company has a market capitalization of £71.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
