Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.41 Per Share

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IHC stock opened at GBX 105.48 ($1.32) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 92.10 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 152.85 ($1.91). The company has a market capitalization of £71.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

