Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.22.

IBP stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

