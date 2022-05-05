InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,946.62

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,946.62 ($61.79) and traded as high as GBX 5,226 ($65.28). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,150 ($64.33), with a volume of 682,972 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($70.08) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,635 ($70.39).

The firm has a market cap of £9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,078.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,948.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

