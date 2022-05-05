InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

InterDigital stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.46. 6,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 34.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in InterDigital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

