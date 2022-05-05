Interface (TILE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Interface has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. Interface has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $829.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Interface by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Interface by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Interface by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interface in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

