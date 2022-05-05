International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828,482 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.92% of International Game Technology worth $173,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 40,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,162. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IGT. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

