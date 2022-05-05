Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $550.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $611.45.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $447.92 on Monday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.