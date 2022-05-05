Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of VBF opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.
About Invesco Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
