Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0491 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

VMO opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.