Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $10.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $329.24. 13,150,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,371,560. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $309.64 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.96 and a 200-day moving average of $366.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

