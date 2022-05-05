Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,963,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 383,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 134,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

