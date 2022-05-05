Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.22. 2,935,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,922. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $144.74 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.