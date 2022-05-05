Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.29. 1,042,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,096,857. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48.

