Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 5th (ARVN, BCHHF, BHOOY, BNPQY, DBOEY, DIISY, EQNR, GBERY, HSBC, HVRRY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 5th:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Europe from $85.00 to $82.00. Stifel Europe currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 478 to CHF 402.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.81).

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from €60.00 ($63.16) to €63.00 ($66.32). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €164.00 ($172.63) to €172.00 ($181.05). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 329 ($4.11) to GBX 326 ($4.07).

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from 315.00 to 330.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from 340.00 to 400.00.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 559 to CHF 581.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from CHF 575 to CHF 550. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 515 ($6.43) to GBX 525 ($6.56).

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €165.00 ($173.68) to €174.00 ($183.16). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €128.00 ($134.74) to €133.00 ($140.00).

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 114 to SEK 145.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.20 ($18.11) to €17.80 ($18.74). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €245.00 ($257.89) to €255.00 ($268.42).

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($3.94) to GBX 330 ($4.12).

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $195.00 to $238.00.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €16.50 ($17.37) to €15.50 ($16.32). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from 390.00 to 375.00.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 400.00 to 350.00.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €61.00 ($64.21) to €64.00 ($67.37).

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,350.00 to $550.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $960.00 to $500.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00.

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 320 ($4.00).

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47).

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($26.32) to €29.00 ($30.53).

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €145.00 ($152.63) to €157.00 ($165.26).

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €104.00 ($109.47) to €109.00 ($114.74).

