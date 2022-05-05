Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 5th (ARVN, BCHHF, BHOOY, BNPQY, DBOEY, DIISY, EQNR, GBERY, HSBC, HVRRY)

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 5th:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Europe from $85.00 to $82.00. Stifel Europe currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 478 to CHF 402.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.81).

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from €60.00 ($63.16) to €63.00 ($66.32). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €164.00 ($172.63) to €172.00 ($181.05). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 329 ($4.11) to GBX 326 ($4.07).

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from 315.00 to 330.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from 340.00 to 400.00.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 559 to CHF 581.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from CHF 575 to CHF 550. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 515 ($6.43) to GBX 525 ($6.56).

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €165.00 ($173.68) to €174.00 ($183.16). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €128.00 ($134.74) to €133.00 ($140.00).

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 114 to SEK 145.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.20 ($18.11) to €17.80 ($18.74). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €245.00 ($257.89) to €255.00 ($268.42).

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($3.94) to GBX 330 ($4.12).

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $195.00 to $238.00.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €16.50 ($17.37) to €15.50 ($16.32). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from 390.00 to 375.00.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 400.00 to 350.00.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €61.00 ($64.21) to €64.00 ($67.37).

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,350.00 to $550.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $960.00 to $500.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00.

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 320 ($4.00).

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47).

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($26.32) to €29.00 ($30.53).

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €145.00 ($152.63) to €157.00 ($165.26).

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €104.00 ($109.47) to €109.00 ($114.74).

