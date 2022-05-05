Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,567,000. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 173.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

