Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $17.67.
In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,567,000. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
About Investors Bancorp (Get Rating)
Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.
