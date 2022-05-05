Investors Buy Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $85.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

