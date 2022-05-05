Investors Purchase Large Volume of SPX FLOW Call Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,154 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,593% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth about $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth about $31,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $33,117,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $22,808,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 236,253 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

