iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 11.5%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.45. 310,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,079,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Boston Partners grew its holdings in iQIYI by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,897 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 95.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 666,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

