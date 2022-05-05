IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $278.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,248,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $222.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $204.50 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.