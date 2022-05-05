IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Update

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IRIDEX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIX opened at $3.79 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

