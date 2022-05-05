iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 55,273.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,486. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.83 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37.

