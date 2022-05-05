iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,714 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,241,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,566.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,399,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter.
SHY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,415,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,967. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73.
