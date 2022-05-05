iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 50,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,228. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

