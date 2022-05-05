iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,638,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 189,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.14 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

