iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $239.99

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $239.99 and last traded at $241.65, with a volume of 260483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

