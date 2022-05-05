iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

