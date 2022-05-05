iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853,893 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.94% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $110,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 54,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,791.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $11.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.77. The stock had a trading volume of 898,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,966. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $220.80 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.70 and its 200-day moving average is $270.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

