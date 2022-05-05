iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stake Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,004,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 64,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,794,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after buying an additional 52,686 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $423.75 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $386.02 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $445.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.18.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
