iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 169.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.96. 329,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,821. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

